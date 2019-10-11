October 11, 2019

Foreign ministry issues warning for travel to Japan due to typhoon Hagibis

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Sandbags are piled on a seawall in preparation for Typhoon Hagibis on the seashore in Yokohama

The foreign ministry on Friday warned Cypriots in Japan and those travelling to Japan between October 11 and 14 about bad weather conditions due to typhoon Hagibis.

The weather is expected to be especially bad in nearly all areas of Japan on Saturday and Sunday.

Japanese authorities have announced travellers should check the following web pages to monitor the situation:

– ΝΗΚ News World Japan: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/ https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/

– Japan Meteorological Agency: http://www.jma.go.jp/jma/indexe.html

– Japan National Tourism Organisation: https://www.japan.travel/en/

– Safety tips app, Japan Tourism Agency: http://www.mlit.go.jp/kankocho/en/page08_000103.html

“Cypriot citizens already in Japan or intending to travel to Japan are urged to follow national weather bulletins in the above webpages, as well as news media for local weather conditions. They are also advised to remain in regular contact with family and friends and to inform them on their places of stay, as well as on their movements,” the foreign affairs ministry’s statement said.

In cases where consular assistance will be necessary, they may communicate with the Embassy in Tokyo as follows:

Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus, Tokyo:

Αmbassador Charis Moritsis, mobile phone: 00819017367606, e-mail: [email protected]

Communication in case of emergencies: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nicosia

Duty Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mobile phone 99-660129.

The duty officer is on call between 2.30pm and 7.30am during all working days, as well as for all hours during weekends and holidays.

24/7 contact with the MFA Centre for Crisis Management: Τel 22-801000

Due to the tropical storm, this year’s biggest, Formula 1 has cancelled all activities at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday. Events scheduled for Sunday are so far scheduled to go ahead.


