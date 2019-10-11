October 11, 2019

German Language Weeks start with concert

By Eleni Philippou00

The German Language Weeks 2019 are opening with a street festival in Phaneromeni square on October 20. The Embassies of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus will launch this year’s Weeks of the German Language with an open-air event in the heart of Nicosia between 10am and 2pm. The event includes music by the Windcraft Band, as well as a beatbox performance that is part of the 1st Cyprus Beatbox Championship.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to taste delights from the three German-speaking countries and watch a demonstration of one of the oldest national sports of Switzerland: flag throwing.

Throughout the Weeks of the German Language, which begin on October 20 and finish on December 1, a rich array of events will be held related to the German language and the culture of the three German-speaking countries.

Highlights of this year’s programme are the Trios³ concert with a trio formation of the bi-communal Cyprus Chamber Orchestra who will perform works by Beethoven (Germany), Schubert (Austria) and Raff (Switzerland), a series of events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with screenings, presentations and discussions as well as the Berlinale Selection 2019, a German Film Festival presenting a selection of the best new German-speaking films of the year.

For more programme details, visit the page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CypWddS.

 

Opening event of the German Language Weeks

Performance by the Windcraft band and a beatboxing session to open the German Language Weeks. October 20. Phaneromeni Square, Nicosia. 10am-2pm


