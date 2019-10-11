October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greece will support Cyprus’ electricity connection with Crete

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis

Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Kostis Hatzidakis has expressed Greece’s strong political will to support Cyprus for the construction of the Crete-Cyprus and the Cyprus-Israel electricity interconnections as Projects of Common Interest (PCI), funded by the European Union.

In an interview with CNA, Hatzidakis explained why the Greek government decided to proceed to the Crete-Attica electricity interconnection as a national project, while underlining that Greece will make every possible effort to ensure Cyprus’ electricity interconnection, under the PCI.

“Greece will provide strong political support to Cyprus for the project of its electricity interconnection with Crete and Israel and for their maintenance in the list of the European funded Projects of Common Interest,” Hatzidakis said.

The decision has thrown a spanner into the works of the EuroAsia Interconnector, initially envisaged as consisting of three connected segments: Israel to Cyprus, Cyprus to Crete, and Crete to Attica.

The €3.5 billion project as a whole was pitched as aiming to end Cyprus’ electricity isolation from the European continent, and thus became eligible for EU funding, pledged via the Connecting Europe Facility.

Asked why the Greek government decided to construct the Crete-Attica connection as a national project, Hatzidakis explained that “Greece had to take a difficult decision, given that there is a particular need for the long-term efficiency of Crete’s energy supply, in a cost-efficient manner”.

As Hatzidakis said, the Greek government “could not risk any delay as regards Crete’s electricity interconnection to the mainland”. Despite Greece’s and Cyprus’ joint efforts to implement the project as a single one, in the context of Greece-Cyprus-Israel electricity interconnection, “the proposals presented were not mature yet”, the Greek minister stressed.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

