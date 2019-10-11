October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Johnson expresses disapproval of Turkish actions in Cyprus’ EEZ

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his full support to Cyprus and his disapproval of Turkish actions in the island’s EEZ during a phone conversation he had on Friday night with President Nicos Anastasiades.

In statements in Limassol, Anastasiades said the phone conversation with the British Prime Minister took place on his own initiative and “it was certainly not about Brexit”.

“It was mainly about Turkey`s illegal actions and what we seek to achieve at next Thursday`s European Council,” he added.

Anastasiades said Johnson expressed his full support and his disapproval of Turkey`s actions, noting that they would have further consultations at the European Council.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

House passes resolutions condemning Turkey over Varosha and Syria

Lizzy Ioannidou

Doctor fined €14,000 for violating patient data on Instagram

Lizzy Ioannidou

Parliament guarantees rights of UK nationals for GMI and employee rights

Lizzy Ioannidou

Talks ongoing with Greece on endangered interconnector project, Lakkotrypis says (Updated)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Foreign ministry issues warning for travel to Japan due to typhoon Hagibis

Annette Chrysostomou

Turkey says UNSC oversteps mandate in discussing Varosha

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign