October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Large number of anabolic steroids found

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police found a large number of tablets believed to be anabolic steroids on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the drug squad discovered a box containing 266 vials with liquids and 2,335 tablets when they were searching a car at 3.40pm.

The 30-year-old driver allegedly said the contents of the box were anabolics and were for his own use.

The tablets and liquids will be tested in the state laboratory.


