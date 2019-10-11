October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Many flaws in Aglandjia rubbish scheme

By CM Reader's View00

And how will they cope with people with a house owner shamelessly dumping their garbage in the containers belonging to apartment blocks?

This is common practice in Cyprus and nobody seems concerned. With the new system, people living in apartment blocks will end up paying for a good part, if not all, of the garbage costs of those living in houses – brilliant.

Fila

Anonymous reporting doesn’t work.

I tried reporting water flooding out of someone’s gate for hours (probably a burst pipe), but they wouldn’t take my report unless I gave my own name, address and phone number !!!

COM

 

Aglandjia switching to ‘pay as you throw’ next year


Related posts

Our View: Trump’s opened door for Turkey’s invasion of Syria

CM: Our View

Betraying the Kurds is a tradition in the Middle East

Gwynne Dyer

Racism is everywhere…unfortunately

CM Reader's View

Our View: Shocking video begs the question how racist are we?

CM: Our View

Were the correct procedures followed in alleged rape case?

CM Reader's View

The heat is (still) on

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign