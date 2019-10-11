October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Merkel expresses concern over Turkey’s activities

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her concern over Turkish activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the need for international law to prevail, during a telephone conversation on Thursday evening with President Nicos Anastasiades.

In a written statement about the conversation, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that President Anastasiades “informed the Chancellor over the recent development in the Cyprus problem and Turkey’s illegal actions in the Cypriot EEZ, and they discussed the forthcoming meeting of the European Council.

“They also exchanged views on the ongoing Turkish invasion and military operations of Turkey in Syria, which violate international law,” Prodromou added.

During the conversation, he noted, the German Chancellor “expressed her concern over Turkish activities in the Cypriot EEZ and the need for international law to prevail.”

Turkish drill ship Yavuz is currently in Cyprus’ EEZ planning to carry out drilling operations inside block 7, has been licensed by the government of Cyprus to France’s Total and Italy’s ENI for drilling operations.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

