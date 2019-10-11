October 11, 2019

Missing boy found alive and well

By Staff Reporter

Niketa Jakobson, the 13-year-old boy who was missing from Limassol since Friday morning was found later the same day and is in good health police said.

He was reported missing early in the morning but was found around lunchtime, the force said.

 


