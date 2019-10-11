October 11, 2019

More road works in Nicosia this weekend

By Gina Agapiou00

A section of Gregori Afxentiou avenue in Nicosia will be closed during the weekend due to works by the electricity authority, the public works department announced on Friday.

Works will take place from 6am on Saturday and finish at 12 noon on Sunday, during which a 30 metre section of the left lane at the junction with Ermou street will be closed.

During the works, traffic will be diverted to the adjacent lane.

For more information on the website www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy.


