October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parliament guarantees rights of UK nationals for GMI and employee rights

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

Two regulations guaranteeing the rights of UK nationals living in Cyprus were passed by the House plenum on Friday.

The first regulation guarantees that UK nationals who by the date of Brexit, set for October 31, are beneficiaries of a guaranteed minimum income, will retain the right to continue receiving the benefit after the UK’s exit from the EU.

The second regulation ensures that UK nationals, who are covered by the scope of the law facilitating the exercise of employees’ rights under the Free Movement of Employers Act, will enjoy the same rights as EU nationals after Brexit.


