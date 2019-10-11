October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
World

United States threatens Turkey with ‘very significant’ sanctions (Updated)

By Reuters News Service064
People wave as Turkish military vehicles pass by them in the Turkish border town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that President Donald Trump had authorized U.S. officials to draft “very significant” new sanctions to target Turkey after it launched an offensive in northeast Syria, adding that banks were being notified.

Mnuchin said the United States was not activating the sanctions at this time but would do so if necessary.

“We are putting financial institutions on notice that they should be careful and that there could be sanctions,” Mnuchin said.

“These are very powerful sanctions. We hope we don’t have to use them, but we can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin said Trump was concerned about Turkey’s potential targeting of civilians and wants to make clear that Turkey cannot “allow even a single ISIS fighter to escape.”


Related posts

Erdogan says Turkey will not stop operation against Kurdish YPG militia

Reuters News Service

Brexit deal hysteria sparks dramatic gains for UK stocks

Reuters News Service

U.S. to deploy large number of forces to Saudi Arabia

Reuters News Service

Two Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdish militant attack in Syria

Reuters News Service

EU’s Tusk: no guarantee of Brexit success, time ‘practically up’ (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Turkey intensifies Syria campaign as Islamic State strikes Kurds (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign