October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police road safety event under slogan Life Above All

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

A march in memory of people who died in traffic accidents will take place on Saturday as part of the Life Above All police traffic safety week event.

The march will start at 2pm at the road safety park on Patriarchou Gregoriou street in Strovolos and will finish opposite police headquarters at the traffic education park there.

An event will follow at the park with different activities for children and adults.

Different car clubs with sports cars, as well as theatre and sports clubs will attend the event to provide entertainment with planned activities.

Children will have the opportunity to learn the traffic rules by driving small cars and get some gifts.

A live performance by the Rebel Dancers along with Olariu Dance Academy and E-Motion Dance Studio will entertain the crowd as well as police dogs who will demonstrate their skills along with their trainers.

CyBC radio will broadcast live from the event.


.
