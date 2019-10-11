Restaurant review: Lighthouse Surf n Turf, Limassol

By Tracy Roth-Rotsas

If it’s possible to meld the incongruous “chic and upmarket” with “casual and laid back” then Lighthouse Surf n Turf Restaurant in the tourist area of Limassol has done so admirably! Located right on the beach, this gorgeous place is perfect for whiling away the hours of a lazy day or night.

Care for lapping waves mere feet in front of you? Then opt for the beachfront lower level. Feel like something a little more removed yet still with an ocean view? Then opt for the upper level with a choice of inside designer space or oceanfront terrace. On Saturday evening there is live music: lovely, though truth be told, a little on the loud side if low conversation is your focus.

I am with a friend who has fallen in love with the place and I can see why – it’s the sense of space! Pale wooden tables are flanked by heavenly, large, soft, white cushions and oversized white lounge chairs on the other. Only one row of tables lines the terrace edge giving a sense of privacy often lacking these days. Inside, the tables are generously spaced. Fine glassware, designer fittings, enormous floor-to-ceiling windows and low lighting together with very “proper” staff mean that you feel like you are someone special eating somewhere special.

We peruse the menu, which is a lavish and mouth-watering affair given the extensive range of dishes featuring seafood! What creativity…and catering to every price range! Starters include a Halibut & Scallop Ceviche – which incorporates thin slices of halibut with lime, coriander, chili, mango and orange – though lobster, crab, prawns, scallops, caviar and oysters dishes abound, both in individual portions priced by weight, as well as on platters to share.

I feel like soup tonight though, and unusually, have seven options – including Russian Borsch, Greek Avgolemono, and chilled gazpacho. The Tomato with Truffle Burrato and Parmesan (organic fire roasted tomato, baby spinach and Italian herbs) takes my fancy and the L’Evitaze Swiss Scallop & Crab containing Scallop and Crabmeat, baked in its shell with Gruyere Cheese Sauce, Portobello Mushrooms, Black Rice and Salmon Caviar appeals to my friend. Upon their arrival, I am presented with a largish shallow dish sporting a truffle and parmesan mound. Moments from objecting that I ordered the soup, a terrine is brought, its contents ladled over the extravagant garnish, smelling divine and tasting even better! Piping hot, the sweetest of tomatoes are enhanced by so much flavour! It is practically a meal unto itself and I cannot help but start to wonder about some of the other items on the menu. My friend’s plate contains a tasty morsel in a shell, draped with a rich cream sauce, enhanced by the liquid saltiness of the caviar and complemented by a fresh, crisp salad.

For mains we end up choosing the same dish – Fusion King Crab – a delicate combination of crunchy lettuce, crab, avocado and mango, moulded into a cylindrical shape, deceptive in its size, and surpassing every expectation. I’m not sure whether it is the variety of textures, tastes or both, but it is succulent, crispy, with a tempting exotic summer sweetness.

For future visits, I would definitely like to try the Lobster-Stuffed Black Angus Beef Filet & Lobster Bernaise Sauce, the Salmon fillet crusted in Pistachio, and the Smoked Duck Breast with Walnuts, Radish & Pomegranate Orange Dressing, and possibly the Sicilian Octopus Salad!

When our desserts arrive, I find the Tarte with Profiteroles very tasty though much as expected: light, fluffy pastry, lots of chocolate sauce, on a sweet base. I contemplate the alternatives I could have ordered: the blueberry cheesecake, strawberry tiramisu or walnut mille feuille brownie instead… ah, next time!

At the end of the evening, we are left feeling a sense of satisfaction: with the level of service, the menu selection, the surrounds, the food itself and even the bill at the end of the night!

A wonderful option for any occasion, I urge you to go!

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY surf n turf

WHERE Lighthouse Surf n Turf, Georgiou A’ 106, Potamos Germasogeia (tourist area)

WHEN Daily 10am-12am

CONTACT 25 313808, www.lighthouse-cy.com

HOW MUCH 3-course meal (excluding wine) €40-50 per person