October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Trump was forced to withdraw US ground troops from Syria

By
Area near the Turkish town of Akcakale, Turkey, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

The CM wants Trump to keep throwing billions of dollars that the U.S. doesn’t have ( It’s over 23 trillion in debt) to fight wars in the Middle East. This is a typical entitlement-based liberal thinking, actually not thinking, about the real world.

The news is the war-mongering Neocon agenda of building a second Israel in the Middle East (artificial Rojava) at the expense of the territorial integrity of Syria has come to an end. They were using the U.S. as a piggy bank to materialize their controlled conflict zone scenario. It’s good thing Trump is keeping true to his promise to not be bogged down in the endless Middle Eastern conflicts. He remembers well the cooked-up neocon alarm of WMD in Iraq that lead to the death of over 400,000 Iraqis.

Turkey warned the U.S. many times to not arm the terrorist PKK/YPG/SDF organization and had to act unilaterally to secure its borders.

Trump was forced to withdraw the U.S. Special Ops from the area to save the U.S. image and avoid clashes after talking to Erdogan. Turkey was coming regardless if the U.S. withdrew or not. But, warned in good face its NATO partner before launching the incursion.The U.S, simply doesn’t have enough troops on the ground (about 1,000 Special Ops) to meaningfully resist the Turkish offensive. And the U.S. air power in the region comes mostly from the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.

The author laments that the Syrian refugees will be relocated to their country, Syria. Is he for real? Admittedly many of them can’t go to the Syrian government controlled areas because Assad won’t allow Sunni Syrians to return there. And let’s not forget there are about 300,000 Syrian Kurdish refugees living in Turkey right now who will be relocated back to Syria as well.

Tat

 

Our View: Trump’s opened door for Turkey’s invasion of Syria


