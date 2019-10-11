October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
ATP & WTA Tours

Tsitsipas stuns Djokovic inm Shanghai Masters

By Press Association00
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates his win over winning Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of finishing the year ranked world number one suffered a blow with a quarter-final defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Shanghai Masters.

The young Greek has struggled in recent months after his stellar start to the season but is back on top form now and was superb in a 3-6 7-5 6-3 victory, claiming a second career win over Djokovic.

The Serbian sits at the top of the rankings at the moment but trails Rafael Nadal in the yearly standings and, with the Spaniard absent, had hoped to make up significant ground.

Tsitsipas’ win also ensured he will make his debut at the ATP Finals in London next


Related posts

Memorable away win for Cyprus against Kazakhstan in Euro 2020 qualifier

Iacovos Constantinou

Iranian women attend first football match in 40 years

Reuters News Service

Low preaches patience after Germany let two-goal lead slip

Reuters News Service

Typhoon sets Ireland on collision course with All Blacks

Reuters News Service

Osaka giving up US citizenship to play for Japan in 2020 Olympics

Reuters News Service

Super typhoon approaches Japan, some World Cup rugby cancelled

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign