October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey says UNSC oversteps mandate in discussing Varosha

By George Psyllides

The UN Security Council’s to discuss the matter of Varosha in light of the state Turkish Cypriot intent to open it for settlement was an abuse of its mandate, Turkey has said.

Following an unofficial closed meeting on Wednesday, UN Security Council president Jerry Matthews Matjila said that the body reaffirmed resolutions 550 and 789, adopted in 1984 and 1992 respectively, which refer to the fenced off area of Famagusta.

UNSC resolution 550 considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN, while resolution 789 also urges that Varosha come under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

“No action should be carried out in Varosha, not in accordance with these resolutions,” Matjila said after the meeting.

To Turkey, the SC had overstepped its mandate.

“As there is no threat to international peace and security in Maraş, we consider the Council’s consultations, requested unnecessarily by the Greek Cypriot side, as well as the press statement released thereafter, as an abuse of the mandate of the UN Security Council,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In August, Kudret Ozersay, the Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ arranged a press visit for Turkish Cypriot and Turkish journalists into the fenced-off area for the first time in 45 years. During the tour, he said that he will gradually open the town.

 


