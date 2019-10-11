October 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots announce tripartite meeting next month

By George Psyllides00
Baris Burcu

The Turkish Cypriot side said Friday a tripartite meeting between the leaders of the two communities and the UN will take place next month.

Baris Burcu, spokesman of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, said in a tweet that the meeting will be held in a European city in the second half of November.

Akinci, his spokesman said, is ready to take part with a constructive attitude.

 


