A minute with Maria Gregoriou Pole dancer

Where do you live?

I have lived in Strovolos for the last 25 years, plus some childhood in Engomi

Best childhood memory?

I remember the intense smell of coffee when I was passing with my mum through the narrow streets of Strovolos where the coffee shop was… Probably it was since then that I developed my love for coffee!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I love fish and fish meze so I will say Ocean Basket. I cannot stand trahana!

What did you have for breakfast?

Buttered toast with a piece of Greek traditional cheese and a cup of coffee of course!

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

To be exact, I would say I am an afternoon type. Mornings are hard for me since I usually work until late at night. The ideal night out would be a table for two at the beach and a sea filled with lights.

Best book ever read?

The Little Prince. No matter how many books I read it remains the first in my heart. I love the simple way the plot unfolds while it reminds you of the secret: ‘It is only in the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.’

Favourite film of all time?

It is hard to choose but I will say City of Angels. It is a movie about the – probably – unexpected love between two people, the feelings they share and that in the end, the duration is not as importance as the intensity.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Everything new, anything that can offer me new images, sounds, smells and stimulate my senses. I would love to travel to Japan. I believe that I will meet a magical world there… something outside of my routine… culture, places… everything!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I usually listen to rock, blues, alternative metal, stoner rock… depends on my mood during certain periods.

What is always in your fridge?

Halloumi for a time of need!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

The same house I have now, just transfer it on a mountain or near the sea. But not far away from the town since I am a city girl.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would choose to meet my favourite grandparents who died. They were always telling me stories about the old times. Their clarity and kindness always left me listening to them as if under a spell.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would gather my favourite people in my house and I would bring the most delicious desserts to eat until we are full. (What to do, I have a sweet tooth!)

What is your greatest fear?

To lose people I love.

Tell me a joke…

God bless America!