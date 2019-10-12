Anastasiades ready for tripartite on Cyprus ‘as soon as possible’

President Nicos Anastasiades is ready to hold a tripartite meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci as soon as possible, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Saturday.

Speaking to CNA, Prodromou added the president would even be willing to hold the tripartite meeting in October.

Anastasiades estimates they can move forward in talks and agree on the terms of reference necessary to restart negotiations.

Asked when a potential tripartite meeting would take place, Prodromou said: “As soon as possible, either in October or in November.”

He reiterated that the terms of reference, as set out by the Secretary-General himself, could have been agreed on last August or September, but that the other side did not want to.

Commenting on the president’s readiness to hold a meeting, Prodromou said they were waiting for the secretary-general to decide.

The Turkish Cypriot side said Friday a tripartite meeting between the leaders and the UN would take place next month.

Baris Burcu, the spokesman for Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, said in a tweet that the meeting would be held in a European city in the second half of November. Akinci, his spokesman said, was ready to take part with a constructive attitude.

Meanwhile, the UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, will convey by the end of October a preliminary draft report on the UN chief’s Good Offices mission in Cyprus.

The report will then be finalised by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his envoy Jane Holl Lute a source has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The UN Security Council asked Guterres in July, through its resolution on the renewal of the six-monthly Unficyp mandate, to submit a report on his Good Offices by November 15.

Spehar’s office is currently working to prepare the preliminary draft report which will be conveyed to the UN.

Asked if Spehar would hold meetings with the two leaders as part of the preparations, the source said this had not been decided yet “because this time it is the Secretary-General who has been at the forefront, leading the efforts”.

The same source said that the report will include references on confidence-building measures.