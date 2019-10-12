October 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drugs suspect arrested in Paphos

By Peter Michael00

Paphos police arrested a 31-year-old man in possession of drugs on Friday night, according to authorities.

Police said the man was found with a small amount of drugs, a cannabis grinder, and 100 packages of undeclared tobacco, weighing a total of 5kg.

Customs agents were informed about the tobacco seizure by police, authorities said.  The man agreed to settle the issues out of court for a fee of €2,500.

He was charged in writing for possession of drugs but was later rearrested after police discovered there was another warrant issued against him on suspicion of making threats and wielding a knife.


