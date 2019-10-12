October 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

French frigate heading for Cyprus’ EEZ, Greek defence minister says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Map provided by the president's office shows the area where the Yavuz is positioned within block 7

Greek Defence Minister, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, said late Friday that a French frigate would arrive shortly in block 7 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) where French energy giant Total holds a concession with Italy’s Eni.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Thursday his company would not drill off Cyprus if it meant having to deal with warships.

On Friday, Eni said it was committed to the exploration of Cyprus’ EEZ and its contractual engagements with the country. In reply to a Reuters request for comment on Eni’s position, Descalzi added the group was planning a joint exploration campaign in the first half of 2020 together with its French partner Total.

Turkey positioned its drillship, Yavuz – accompanied by two warships – within block 7 over a week ago which has been widely condemned by the EU and the remainder of the international community including the US and Russia. EU Council President Donald Tusk was in Cyprus on Friday and called on Turkey to refrain from drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ.

In an interview with the Greek TV channel Skai, Panagiotopoulos said his French counterpart Florence Parly informed him that France had already sent a frigate, which is expected to arrive shortly in block 7. They discussed the possibility of Italy sending a frigate also.

“French and Italian companies have been granted licence for exploratory drillings in block 7”, said Panagiotopoulos, while adding that Europe must protect its “red lines”, which are being violated by Turkey.

“I am not suggesting that we should go to war […]. I am just saying that Europe must show somehow that it cannot tolerate this behavior, that there are certain red lines. The frigates, sent by France and Italy to block 7, is a first step. We must wait and see what kind of deterrence this move will have,” he said.

The EU is expected to put Turkish drilling activities on the agenda of the Council meeting next week. Cyprus hopes concrete measures will be taken against Ankara.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

