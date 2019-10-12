October 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek Cypriot driver held in north after hitting and killing pedestrian

By Peter Michael00
File Photo: Morphou area

A Greek Cypriot aged 59, was remanded into custody for three days by a court in the north on Saturday after he hit and killed a man on the Kyrenia–Morphou road, reports said.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, police arrested the driver who hit the pedestrian, 65 on Friday night while heading towards the Morphou area.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and died later from his injuries.  His burial was held on Saturday.


