October 12, 2019

Meet Professor Hannfried Lucke

By Eleni Philippou00

If you have ever wanted to know what it’s like to be an organist and all that the profession entails, then an upcoming event at Technopolis 20 is one to put in your calendar. The centre will welcome well-known German organist and improviser, Vice Dean and Professor at Mozarteum University Hannfried Lucke on Friday to discuss his skill and the organ world.

In a discussion kicking off at 7.30pm, the audience will have the opportunity to get to know the professional but also the person behind that. The talk will cover various aspects of his life and work including his music career as a world-famous organist. As Vice Dean and Professor for Organ and Improvisation at Mozarteum University in Salzburg, he will also talk about the institution itself and of course, a further discussion will take place, regarding classical music and classical interpretation.

As the theme of the night calls, the discussion will be interrupted by free improvisations by Lucke inspired by classical melodies or popular songs which could even be proposed by the audience.

“Do not miss the opportunity to meet a world-famous musician and professor at an internationally acclaimed institution, for one only event in Cyprus, at Technopolis 20,” say organisers.

 

Discussion and improv performance by well-known German organist and improviser, Vice Dean and Professor at Mozarteum University, Hannfried Lucke. October 18. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420


