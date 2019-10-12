Nasa space apps challenge kicks off in Nicosia on Saturday, Limassol next weekend

The prestigious Nasa Space Apps Challenge kicks off on Saturday in Nicosia and next weekend in Limassol as it takes place simultaneously in more than 200 cities around the world.

The competition is now in its 8th year and Cyprus has won two first and a second international prize at previous events. Both of the winning teams were invited to the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral by NASA.

The NASA sponsored innovation programme has an age restriction of 16 and above, and all over the world teams of students, programmers, technologists, scientists, designers, entrepreneurs and artists spend 24 hours brainstorming solutions to NASA selected challenges facing the planet and efforts in space.

Those wanting to take part in the Limassol event should register as soon as possible.

The Space Apps website refers to the competition as an international ‘hackathon’ for coders, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, builders, technologists and others living in cities all around the world.

“Teams engage with Nasa’s free and open data to address real-world problems on Earth and in space,” it notes.

There are 18 challenges in all, including issues on earth and in space such as, designing video games, finding solutions to the pollution of oceans or creating an app to pilot a space drone. Less technical challenges include developing marketing materials for space projects or recommending the best ways to communicate the impact of rising oceans.

More than18,000 participants took part in around 200 events in 75 countries in the 2018 edition.

The Limassol event will take place over the weekend of October 18 to 20 at the IMS Private School. Entry is free and complimentary food and beverages will also be provided.

Two teams will be chosen to compete for the Global awards given by Naas. Global winners will be featured on NASA’s Space Apps website and invited to visit Nasa in the USA. Awards will also be given at the Limassol event and each participant will be provided with a certificate.

The event will get underway at 8:30am on Saturday 18th until around 5pm. The venue will also be open all night for those wishing to use as much time as possible to brainstorm and work on their solutions.

To take part in the event should register as soon as possible at the Facebook event page or website:

https://www.facebook.com/SpaceAppsCyprus/ https://2019.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/limassol-cyprus/ .

https://2019.spaceappschallenge.org/challenges/