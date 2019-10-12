Paphos expecting sports-tourism influx in the coming days

A NUMBER of sports professionals from a number of different countries will be hosted in Paphos in the coming days, with the aim of promoting sports tourism in the district.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to encourage sporting professionals to visit and utilise all that Paphos has to offer.

“The Paphos regional board of tourism, in collaboration with organisers of sporting events, a number of Paphos hoteliers and the ministry of tourism are hosting around 20 distinguished professionals in the coming days, with the idea that they will get to know the destination,” the tourism board announced.

“Paphos ranks among the top sport training destinations as the existing high-level infrastructure meets the demands of the most intensive, professional training programmes.”

The region offers a wide range of top-class facilities: training grounds, gyms, Olympic swimming pools and mountain biking routes, they noted.

“The district is an ideal training destination and a great place to enjoy or participate in one or more of the well-known sporting events throughout the year.”

The hospitality and related activity programme gets underway on Wednesday, October 15 and concludes on October 18. Invited guests include, sports coaches, presidents and managers of associations and clubs, travel agencies, and other professionals.

“Particular emphasis is being given to triathlons but also to cycling, jogging and swimming which are the ‘flagship’ of the sports promoted through this endeavor.”

Professionals attending are from countries including, the UK, Germany, Russia, Lebanon, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Jordan. During their stay, they will have the opportunity to become acquainted with the sports infrastructure and the experience offered by the Paphos district.

“They will tour the area and will be shown the cycling, marathon, and triathlon routes, enjoy the beautiful countryside and the rich cultural heritage,” the local tourism board noted.

With a great climate, mild winters, good accessibility by air and satisfactory infrastructure for many sports, as well as the excellent quality and wide range of hotel accommodation available, this all adds up to make Paphos a top choice for a sporting destination, they said.

“There is also beautiful countryside and Paphos hospitality to factor in, and this venture is another step towards establishing the district as a destination for athletes. Paphos has so many advantages that differentiate it from other competitors,” the board added.