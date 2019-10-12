Play to hit the schools about bullying

George’s Room is a play that is set to continue touring schools for the second year, tackling the issue of cyberbullying and using the internet safely. The Greek play is supported by Cytanet and aims to show in as raw a way as possible the dangers of anonymity and the reckless disclosure of our personal data online.
Two actors who take on multiple roles narrate a case of online bullying among teenagers. George, a boy who spends most of his day in front of a computer, in an outburst of anger decides to punish his classmate Maria by slandering her anonymously through her social media. But he couldn’t foresee the speed with which the information on the internet can spread. On the other hand, Maria’s reckless use of social media makes her an easy target and victim of such a trap.
Apart from conveying important messages to children, the play is also a lesson in familiarity with the theatrical process, as it is based on techniques of theatrical play and dramatisation. After the performance, a discussion will follow with the children on the issue to offer food for thought for further action and reflection on responsibility issues.
The team behind this work, Intra Portas, has been active in the field of teenage theatre for the last four years with performances of social concern, which have been a huge success.
The group’s first production, The Story of Victora and Mary, on school bullying was seen by over 7,000 students across the island and the group was invited to a number of European programmes with pupils, educators and animators from various countries dealing with theatre in education and school bullying. George’s Room was selected last year to be featured in school bullying events by both the Office of the Commissioner for Protection of the Rights of the Child, the Cyprus Institute of Education and Parent Associations.
Intra Portas also performs outside schools. For more information call 99-818208.
