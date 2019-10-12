Pregnancy and baby expo to offer invaluable resources

The 7th Mums2Be & Baby Day Expo will take place on Sunday at Limassol’s Londa Hotel. Presented by the local social networking site Mums in Cyprus, the annual event has established itself as a widely successful expo for bumps, birth, babies and beyond.
A family-friendly shopping and information-gathering experience, the event features select exhibitors, handpicked by Mums in Cyprus as amongst the best, newest or most innovative locally available, expert services or products for expecting or new parents, babies and toddlers. Many exhibitors are working mothers who operate small businesses, making this an event by mums for mums in every way.
From birthing to breastfeeding, baby care and development, to health, exercise, day-care, toys and fashion, the exhibition hall will cover a wide range of subjects of interest to any parent.
The setting of the hotel’s Conference Room gives new parents the time and space needed to really ask the questions they want, get the answers they need and browse the retail stalls at their leisure. A dedicated baby and kids’ area will cater for any little visitors, allowing Mum and Dad to experience the expo more freely.
“Becoming a first-time parent is such an emotional and life-changing experience, so we hope many new mothers and fathers will take advantage of our Mums2Be & Baby Day to get the info they need,” says Mums in Cyprus expo organiser Carine Khoury.
She adds: “For the seventh year in a row we have decided to keep the free entrance policy, but we would like to continue fundraising for our chosen charitable organisation, the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics. By encouraging each of our expo visitors to donate just €2 we can contribute to the very important pre- and post-natal medical screening programme that the CPP offers free of charge to all pregnant women and newborn babies across Cyprus.”
The Mums2Be & Baby Day will be open to the public from 10am to 6pm. Parking is available at the Londa Hotel, which can also be reached by taking the number 30 bus. For more information on the fair visit www.mumsincyprus.com or the event’s Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/mums2bebabyday
Mums2Be & Baby Day Expo
Expo for mummies-to-be and families with Q&As, gifts, information and more. October 13. Londa Hotel, Limassol. 10am-6pm