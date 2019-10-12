October 12, 2019

Woman tied up and robbed in Nicosia home

A 46-year-old woman was tied up and robbed in her home in Pera Chorio, Nicosia on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

According to police, a report was filed by the woman’s husband, 48, at 6pm on Friday.  He said his wife had been tied up by three masked individuals in their home and robbed at around 5:15 pm, when she was alone in the house.

He told police the masked individuals first hit his wife, then tied her up, after which they stole the jewellery she was wearing and other items in the house.  The woman, the man said, managed to untie herself and called him.

The woman was given a medical examination by the state pathologist Sophocles Sofocleous.

Asked how the masked individuals had entered the house, whether it was through a door or a sliding balcony window or whether they had pushed their way through the front door or broken it in, police said they had no further details to offer.


