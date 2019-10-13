October 13, 2019

Emboldened Cyprus take on tough opponent Russia in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Following their impressive away victory in Kazakhstan for Euro 2020, the Cyprus national team has a much more difficult task this Sunday as they face second placed Russia for round 8 of Group I.

In their previous game Russia hit four past Scotland in Moscow.

With three games still to go Russia needs just one point to make sure of second place. Russia have dropped just 3 points so far and these were in their first game of the tournament away to group leaders Belgium.

The Belgians have a perfect record in seven games and have already booked their place for the finals of Euro 2020.

It remains to be seen if Cyprus’ national coach Ben Simon will opt for three at the back, the formation he reverted to in the second half against Kazakhstan, and managed to turn the game around.

The game will be played at the GSP stadium in Nicosia and starts at 19.00 .


