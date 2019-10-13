October 13, 2019

Foreign minister leaves for Luxembourg, Turkey’s EEZ violations on agenda

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides leaves on Sunday for Luxembourg to attend the EU Foreign Affairs and General Affairs Council meetings on Monday and Tuesday respectively. 

The bloc’s foreign ministers are expected to discuss Syria, Afghanistan and EU-Ukraine relations.

The agenda also includes as a separate issue, Turkey’s violations of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“Views and ways of responding at an EU level,” will be discussed, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.


Staff Reporter

