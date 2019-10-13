October 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Get in the Halloween spirit with Nostalgia Parties

By Eleni Philippou011

October means one thing for many people although they have to wait till the end of the month for it: Halloween! Though it’s not a traditional Cypriot celebration, Halloween work events, sales and arts and crafts activities fill the second half of October but it’s really the parties that steal the show. And an upcoming fiesta in Nicosia invites all to party with spooky vibes and great tunes.

The popular Nostalgia Parties return after a full-on summer to bring an 80s and 90s Halloween fiesta. Organisers Claudio Saghbini and Nicholas Tryfon shared what’s to come on October 26: “You can look forward to the same Nostalgia formula – a fun, positive, lively crowd, lots of dancing, good vibes, great Halloween decoration, and a brand-new venue!”

This time around the venue will be RED music stage’s brand-new spot in Engomi. The music venue recently moved from the heart of the old city to October 28th street and is ready to host a grand old party. “We’re excited about this new venue,” say Claudio and Nicholas, “it has easy access, lots of parking, great sound and lighting, a large dancefloor, two bars, and we will strongly encourage non-smoking.”

What you can expect at the party are favourite dance songs from the 80s and 90s, with some surprises. Regular Nostalgia DJs Claudio and Marcos will be on the decks playing anything from carefully-selected Disco, New Wave, Rock, Funk, HipHop, RnB and House classics.

Since this is a Halloween-themed event, feel free to get freaky with your outfit. Claudio and Nicholas encourage partygoers to dress up either dark and creepy or 80s and 90s.

 

Nostalgia 80s 90s Halloween Party 

Annual Halloween Party by Nostalgia Parties blasting 80s and 90s tunes. October 26. RED Music Stage, Engomi, Nicosia. 9.30pm-3am.€8. Table reservations can be made by calling 99-224335


