October 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Brexit

Johnson will speak to EU leaders on Brexit deal by end of Monday

By Reuters News Service00
Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker by the end of Monday to urge the leaders to support his Brexit deal, the Sunday Times reported http://bit.ly/2oBg1Tq.

Johnson will offer the three leaders the option to either help him deliver a new deal this week, or to agree on a friendly version of a no-deal Brexit by Oct. 31, the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the conversations.

“He’ll be talking to Merkel, Macron and Juncker by the end of Monday to see if there’s agreement on a ‘landing zone’ for Northern Ireland and customs,” the source was quoted as telling the newspaper.

“The alternative is to agree a friendly version of no deal and finish it that way.”

Security chiefs have convinced Johnson that a no-deal Brexit will heighten the danger of extremist attacks in Northern Ireland and on the mainland, along with sectarian violence in cities such as Glasgow, according to the report.

As a result, the British prime minister desperately wants a Brexit deal, the Sunday Times reported.

“Any one of these risks we could cope with, but taken collectively they would be a massive challenge to the UK state and no one would choose to go down that route,” Johnson told a senior Conservative in a private conversation, according to the newspaper.

A European Union source cited by the Sunday Times said the chances of a deal at Thursday’s EU summit in Brussels were “50-50”.

On Friday, Johnson had declined to say whether Northern Ireland will stay in the EU customs union after Brexit.

A Downing Street source told Reuters on Saturday that Britain remains a long way from agreeing a final Brexit deal and the next few days will be critical if it is to agree departure terms with the EU.


Related posts

Japan sends in thousands of troops after massive typhoon hammers Tokyo

Reuters News Service

Germany bans exports of arms to Turkey

Reuters News Service

Thomas Cook failure spurs UK to act on airlifting tourists home

Reuters News Service

Petrol bombs thrown in Hong Kong metro, no one injured

Reuters News Service

Turkish forces intensify bombardment around Syrian town

Reuters News Service

One killed in Japan as typhoon approaches, over a million advised to evacuate

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign