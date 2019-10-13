October 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man 23, dies after car hits tree, bursts into flames

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: British bases

A 23-year-old man died in the early hours of Sunday when he crashed his car into a tree after which it burst into flames killing him.

The man, from Limassol, was driving on the Asomatos-Akrotiri road within the British bases when it appears he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree at around 1am.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but the 23-year-old was dead in the vehicle.

Bases police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.


Staff Reporter

