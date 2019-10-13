October 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested in connection with stabbing case

By Staff Reporter00

A 39-year-old has been arrested by Paphos police in connection with a stabbing, they said on Sunday.

According to police, at 1.50am Sunday they stopped a vehicle for a routine check in the Paphos area. During a subsequent search they found an 18cm switchblade in the car, they said.

Further investigations revealed the man was wanted in connection with a recent stabbing case and he was arrested.


