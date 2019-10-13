October 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Routine traffic stop uncovers stolen car

By Staff Reporter00

A routine traffic stop led to the recovery of a stolen car early Sunday on the Nicosia-Limassol highway and the arrest of a suspect, police said.

At around 1.30am officers stopped the car being driven by a 52-year-old man, a resident of Nicosia.

Identity checks revealed he was not the owner of the car and that it had been reported stolen from Larnaca on October 3.


Staff Reporter

