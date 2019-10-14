October 14, 2019

Armed thieves rob Paphos hotel employees, steal €30,000 in takings

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Robbers stole €30,000 from two women in Paphos on Monday morning after threatening them at knifepoint.

The women, 25 and 26, bookkeepers at a Kato Paphos hotel, were walking from the hotel to a bank located around 60 metres from their offices shortly after 10am to deposit the money when they were attacked by two hooded people, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The attackers, one of whom was heard speaking in Greek, grabbed the bag containing the money and fled.

Police have launched a manhunt and will look at video footage from security cameras as part of the investigations.


