October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Compromise is not part of our vocabulary

By CM Reader's View00
An aerial view of Varosha's famous sandy beach

President Anastasiades is always ‘satisfied’ with the likes of the confirmation of U.N. Resolutions, disagreements over ‘terms of reference’ and other such trifles as it lets him very neatly off the hook to actually getting down to the business of resolving the national issue.

Delay, delay, delay is the name of the game and it’s been standard practice as far as he’s concerned ever since he took over the presidential throne.

He has absolutely no intention of doing anything of any worth as the status quo suits him and the majority of the political establishment just perfectly. And as a last resort, he trots out the ‘Turkish intransigence’ card and throws in the usual list of red lines for good measure.
Job done.

Fr

Les backed Fr’s comment

This part of the world is marked by cultures with no understanding what it means to compromise.
Look at Turkey, Syria, Israel, Lebanon, Palestine, Egypt, Greece … these are all basket case countries because it is all – ‘MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY’.

The only difference for Cypriots is Turkey has a bigger stick and a Dictator who swing it.

Our View: UN resolutions on Varosha are unlikely to deter Turkey


Related posts

You cannot negotiate with the occupier and expect an honorable solution

CM Reader's View

Highly unlikely that US will impose economic sanctions on Turkey

CM Reader's View

High time for change in performance valuations

CM Reader's View

Gas has a future but must cut costs, Cyprus could see delay amid EEZ furore

Dr Charles Ellinas

Unfettered by advisers, Trump’s presidency gets even less predictable

CM Guest Columnist

The warmongers only prove the extent to which some Cypriots have been misled

Christos Panayiotides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign