Flu vaccination programme begins on Friday, 10,000 shots in stock, more to come

The health ministry received 10,000 flu vaccines on Monday, and another batch of 10,000 will be delivered by the end of this month, it said.

According to an announcement, the remaining 58,000 will be delivered in the coming weeks and the process will be completed by mid-November.

The vaccines are going to be administered from October 18 at the health ministry’s vaccination centres.

The ministry explained there was a delay in the supply of the vaccines due to the inability of the contractor to deliver the required quantities on time.

The vaccination programme targets people older than 65 years and infants older than six months.

They are also recommended for adults with chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes or other chronic metabolic diseases, chronic kidney or hepatic diseases, neurological or neuromuscular diseases, anemia, and pregnant women.

In addition, people who are in close contact with children under six months or who care for a high-risk group, should be vaccinated, as well as medical staff and others working in health centres, vets, and people working with animals, especially poultry farmers, pig farmers, breeders, and people who come into regular contact with poultry.

Vaccines will be available at the following centres:

Nicosia district:

Vaccination centre at the old Nicosia hospital. Contact phone: 22-801609. Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 4pm.

Lakatamia health centre. Contact telephone: 22-443390. Wednesdays and Thursday, from 7.30am to 3pm.

Evrichou health centre. Contact telephone: 22 -465579. Every Wednesday from 7.30am to 4pm.

Limassol district:

Old Limassol hospital. Contact phone: 25 -829068. Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 4pm.

Troodos hospital vaccination centre, Kyperounda.Contact phone: 25-806709. Every Tuesday from 7.30am to 4pm and Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7.30am to 3pm.

Larnaca district:

Old Larnaca hospital. Contact phone: 24-818047. Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 4pm.

Paphos district:

Paphos general hospital. Contact phone: 26-803246. Monday to Friday from 7.30 to 4pm.

Polis Chrysochou hospital. Contact phone: 26-821825. Wednesday and Thursday from7.30am to 4pm, Friday from 7.30am to 3pm.

Famagusta district:

Famagusta general hospital. Contact phone: 23-200188. Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 4pm.

People older than 65 must bring an ID card, and those who are part of vulnerable groups need to show a medical certificate stating to which group they belong.

More information will be available when the health ministry has got the remaining 58,000 vaccine in November.