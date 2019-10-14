October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Food delivery man attacked and robbed in Limassol

By Gina Agapiou00

Four people attacked a 26-year-old delivery man in Limassol on Sunday night, police said.

According to police, the man was delivering a food order at around 10pm when the person he was delivering the order to along with three other men attacked him.

They left him injured and stole a fanny pack where he was keeping the money, as well as his mobile phone, and the rest of the food he was carrying in his bike.

The delivery man was transferred to Limassol General where he was diagnosed with a neck injury, received first aid and then was released.

Police are seeking the perpetrators.


