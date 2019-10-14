October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

France, Cyprus complete military exercise in EEZ

By Source: Cyprus News Agency028

The FNS La Fayette, the OPV Ioannides and Special Forces of the Cyprus Navy and an AW-139 helicopter of the Cyprus Air Force on Sunday conducted a series of training exercises to the south of the island and within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) (Blocks 6,7,10 and 11).

The exercise, which took place between 08:30 and 14:45, further deepened the operational cooperation between Cyprus and France, the Cyprus ministry of defence said.

According to a press release, the joint aeronautical Exercise (PASSEX) was carried out in the framework of the bilateral Agreement for Cooperation on Defence Matters, drawn up between the ministries of defence of the two countries.

“There have been several cooperations between the Cyprus and French navies this year, which provided their personnel with an excellent opportunity to practice alongside improving the operational capabilities of the crews, enhancing the level of communication and understanding, fostering a spirit of cooperation and creating the conditions for its further development in other fields, while also delivering a message of synergy and determination solidarity with the aim of freely exercising the sovereign rights of the countries and maintaining a climate of stability and security in the SE Mediterranean region and the Middle East,” the press release concluded.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

