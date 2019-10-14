Get set for a Perfect Adventure

The Edit Gallery in Limassol will this week present Perfect Adventures, the first solo exhibition in Cyprus by contemporary British artist Alec Cumming. The artist’s diverse and energetic paintings feature complicatedly structured compositions that mix abstract elements with figurative elements. This stylistic multiplicity grows out of Cumming’s adventures. Having spent several years working in India as well as constantly travelling, he draws inspiration from his experiences and from observing the world.
The exhibition Perfect Adventures, running from Friday until November 16, introduces a new body of Cumming’s works, where he continues to explore the idea of moments. Deftly combining representation and abstraction, the artist focuses on his recent adventures and materials gathered while in India, Spain, California and Cyprus. The broad visual stimulus discovered in his escapades is translated into a ‘pan-global’ vocabulary of symbols and shapes. What he manages to ‘catch’ in a blink of an eye.
“That funny thing the brain does when it captures something pleasing and pleasurable which invites the eyes to linger for a moment… The sort of chemical reaction in the brain which causes it to focus in on a point that consciously or subconsciously satisfies us.”
Though this is the artist’s first exhibition on the island, he has been involved in the art world for a while. After receiving a BA in Fine Art from the Norwich School of Art and Design, he has had numerous solo shows in the UK, India and LA.
Alec is the youngest artist to have a solo exhibition with the British Council in India and he was selected as ‘One to Watch’ at the India Art Fair 2016. He has also participated in several artist residencies, most recently with Dove Street Studios (Norwich) and the Goa Chitra Museum (Goa, India).
What’s stands out in his resume is that he has been featured in Saatchi’s list of strong emerging artists to invest in as well as named a ‘rising star in the art world’.
Perfect Adventures
First solo exhibition of British artist Alec Cumming. October 18-November 16. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm-9pm. Tuesday – Friday: 10am – 1pm and 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 7 25-251710