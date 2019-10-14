October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High concentration of dust registered

By Jonathan Shkurko00


The labour inspection department has warned of high concentrations of dust in the air on Monday after measurements conducted by the air quality monitoring network.

The public, especially vulnerable groups like children and older people, has been urged to avoid going outside until the phenomenon has passed.

The announcement warned that the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative health effects.

Employers have also been urged to take appropriate measures and assessing the risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces.

Moreover, people who work in open spaces have been advised to use appropriate protection, such as face masks.

In detail, the latest dust concentrations measured at 11am are 73.3mg/m3 in Nicosia, 86.1mg/m3 in Limassol, 88.5 3mg/m3 in Larnaca and 86.2 3mg/m3 in Paphos.

However, earlier this morning values went us to as much as 145 3mg/m3 in Limassol, 122 3mg/m3 in Paphos and 106 3mg/m3 in Larnaca.

The term “dust” refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10m in the air. According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50g/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre).


