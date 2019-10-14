October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

High time for change in performance valuations

By CM Reader's View00

I applaud the clarity of the article and although I would be personally inconvenienced should this strike be the beginning of a long drawn out affair, I hope the bank stands it ground.

It may be the first shot at rewarding good performance but wonder how the required performance valuations will be managed to ensure honest accurate assessments.

OJ

remaining on the same subject…

The last line just about sums it all…’Surely those taking the business risk should be deciding how the bank should be organised and run’

RK

