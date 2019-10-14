October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Highly unlikely that US will impose economic sanctions on Turkey

By CM Reader's View00
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, as seen from the Turkish border town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The fact that Trump can boast that he brought the troops home is what matters here. The average American is not so bothered about the fate of the Kurds (and neither is the average European given its lots-of-barking-but-no-biting response).

Graham will not get the two-thirds majority he needs to overturn any Trump veto against sanctions.

Also, it seems Turkey is making a pivot. I think it has decided its future lies in the East, not in the West.

Pc


