October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Hooded burglars steal €600 from kiosk

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Two hooded people got away with €600 after forcing an employee at a kiosk in Protaras to hand over the money shortly after midnight on Monday morning.

The perpetrators entered the kiosk 20 minutes after midnight and, using physical violence against the 33-year-old employee, took the money from the cash register. They also grabbed some cigarettes before they fled.

Police will check video footage from the CCTV at the kiosk and other cameras in the area in an attempt to discover the identity of the thieves.

The kiosk has no insurance.


