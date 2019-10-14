October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Investigation into state employees who set up illegal company

By Elias Hazou00
CNA

A police probe is underway into suspected malfeasance by officials employed at the Audit Office, after the Audit Office itself discovered some of its employees had unlawfully set up a private company.

In a statement on Monday, the Audit Office said that it recently came to its attention that around 2007, five of its officials (one of whom is still employed there) established, in concert with family relations, a company which acquired immovable property.

Approximately one-and-a-half years ago, the property in question was leased to the state power corporation (EAC) for the purpose of establishing a solar park.

By law, public employees/officials are prohibited from holding shares or any other interest in a non-public (private) company. Exceptions are granted only by express permission from the finance minister and provided that certain conditions are met.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that, not only these officials received no such permission, it is also possible that while incorporating the company they falsely declared that they were worked in the private sector,” the Audit Office said.

“Given the seriousness of the case, we immediately notified the attorney-general who has instructed the police to conduct an investigation into possible criminal offences. The investigation is ongoing.”

Beyond the criminal probe, the watchdog said it was considering disciplinary action against one of its implicated officials who still works for the Audit Office today.

The other four individuals under investigation have since retired.

“The Audit Office applies a zero-tolerance policy toward cases of wrongful conduct it its midst,” the statement added.

 


Related posts

MPs find gaps in state-run shelter for trafficking victims

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkish Cypriots to remove ‘fenced-off’ when referring to Varosha

Staff Reporter

EU foreign ministers agree to ‘restrictive measures’ over Turkish drilling

Evie Andreou

Three remanded over suspected scam over payments for homeless

Evie Andreou

Flu vaccination programme begins on Friday, 10,000 shots in stock, more to come

Annette Chrysostomou

Irish president says overcoming legacy of conflict difficult but achievable (Updated)

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign