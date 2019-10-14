Irish president says overcoming legacy of conflict difficult but achievable

Irish President Michael Higgins said on Monday that Ireland “very well” understands how overcoming a legacy of conflict and division was a difficult process but an achievable one.

Higgins, who began his official visit to Cyprus on Monday, was speaking to the press after a meeting in Nicosia with President Nicos Anastasiades who briefed him on the Cyprus issue and Turkey’s violation of the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Irish president said ending conflict and division was also a time-consuming process, “one requiring great patience and dedication but achievable with political will on all sides”.

“The good will of others with an informed understanding in such endeavours is so valuable, and that the role of the United Nations, for example, remains central to the process of conflict resolution, and achieving reconciliation,” Higgins said.

“Knowing that Cyprus’s tireless efforts in search of a settlement will continue, Ireland will do whatever it can to be of assistance in such endeavours, in the hope for lasting peace and reconciliation on the island of Cyprus.”

He said Ireland would support Cyprus’ efforts to reach a solution that would ensure peace and stability “through the establishment of an honourable, balanced and durable settlement”.

Higgins lauded the warmth of his welcomed to Cyprus and said perhaps the reason Irish people and Cypriots relate to each other was the fact that being island nations “we both place such a high value on hospitality and friendship. This has been so evident since my arrival”.

During the official welcoming ceremony earlier, the national anthems of Ireland and Cyprus were played by the Police Philharmonic, and Higgins laid a wreath at the statue of Archbishop Makarios in the palace courtyard.

Anastasiades then introduced the members of the Cypriot delegation to the Irish president, and Higgins introduced the members of his country’s delegation to Anastasiades.

Higgins, who arrived on the island Sunday with his wife Sabina, is accompanied, by Ireland’s Minister of Justice and Equality, Charles Flanagan.

It is the first official visit by an Irish president, a largely ceremonial role, since 2006.

The visit follows Anastasiades’ official visit to Ireland in 2016. Higgins will also be given a tour of the buffer zone and will visit Irish civilian police serving with Unficyp. He will also address the House.

A statement issued from the Irish side said the visit would provide an opportunity to renew the longstanding friendship and solidarity bonds between Ireland and Cyprus and to recognise Ireland’s contribution to Unficyp.

Higgins will also have the opportunity to meet the Irish community in Cyprus. After Cyprus, Higgins will visit Lebanon on October 17.

More later