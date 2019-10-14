October 14, 2019

Lebanese defence minister to visit Cyprus

Elias Bou Saab

The Lebanese Minister of Defence Elias Bou Saab will be in Cyprus on Tuesday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Cypriot counterpart Savvas Angelides.

The official welcoming ceremony will take place in the defence ministry at 9am hours. A tete-a-tete meeting between the two ministers will follow. After the meeting, an extensive discussion between the delegations of the two countries will take place.

The two ministers will then give a news conference.

During his visit, the Lebanese Minister will have meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades, House President Demetris Syllouris, Archbishop Chrysostomos and Maronite Archbishop Joseph Soueif


