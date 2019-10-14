October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain, storms expected as temperature remains high

By Katy Turner00

With a hot gas mass affecting the area, temperatures will be above average during the next few days, while dust, rain and thunderstorms are also expected.

On Monday, inland temperatures are forecast to reach 37C, while the top temperatures at the coast will be 33C to 35C and in the mountains 27C.

Though the skies will be clear in the morning, later on clouds may bring some scattered showers, and thunderstorms are also possible.

More rain and storms are forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, mainly in the higher mountains and inland.

According to the Kitasweather portal, there is also the chance of dry storms, where clouds, thunder and lightening are accompanied by very little, if any, rain as most of it evaporates before reaching the ground.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Tuesday, but will still be around 6 degrees higher than is normal for the time of the year.

Dust levels are expected to be back to normal by Wednesday.

At night, the lowest temperature in the Nicosia region is expected to be 22C, warmer than at the coast and in Troodos, where 18C is predicted to be the lowest.

 


