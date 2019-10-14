October 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Share the new and old of Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00

Perhaps you’ve lived in Nicosia all your life, perhaps you just moved here, perhaps this city is just work for you. Whatever the case, how well can you say you know the capital city? Sure, you know some of its shops, cafés and restaurants but what about its cultural spots and all that its historical neighbourhoods contain?

A cultural treasure hunt within the framework of the Erasmus+ programme Digital Invasions for the promotion of cultural heritage invites curious adventurers to discover more of the city. ‘Let’s share Nicosia’ is its motto and it will be held on Saturday.

Leventis Municipal Museum is organising this interactive treasure hunt with the Nicosia of today and yesterday as its backdrop. The treasure hunt will use modern influences to engage its participants and what’s more current than selfies?

Individuals, groups and families with children are invited to discover and share selfies of emblematic cultural sites in the capital’s historic centre. Seven historic photographs from the Archives of the Leventian Municipal Museum of Nicosia will be the key to the search within the city. The starting point and final destination will be the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. The selfie that gets the most likes will be awarded.

 

Let’s Share Nicosia

Treasure hunt around the historical centre of Nicosia. October 19. Leventis Municipal Museum, Nicosia. 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-661475


